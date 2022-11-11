NASA's Artemis 1 rocket suffers minor damage from Hurricane Nicole

By Sangam Singh

NASA said that its new mega moon rocket - Artemis 1 suffered no major damage after Hurricane Nicole made a landfall in its home in Florida.

NASA's new mega moon rocket, Artemis 1, has missed many launch schedules in the past because of engine bleed , tropical weather, and Hurricane Ian. This time, Artemis 1 had to encounter Hurricane Nicole. The storm made landfall south of Cape Canaveral in Florida, which is home to NASA's Kennedy Space Center (KSC), in the early morning hours on Thursday.

After initial visual inspections, NASA said that Artemis 1 suffered no major damage from Hurricane Nicole. Jim Free, an associate administrator at the US space agency, said, "The agency found minor damage such as loose caulk and tears in weather coverings."

Free added that further checks would be conducted to confirm the initial assessment. NASA had earlier said the rocket is designed to withstand heavy rains and high wind.

On November 9, NASA aborted the launch mission because of a storm, and fuel leaks kept the rocket grounded in August. Artemis 1 was last slated to blast off on November 16 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. But now the rocket will undergo detailed examinations as it has had to put up against two hurricanes.

The $4.1 billion mission will send an empty crew capsule around the moon and back before astronauts climb in upcoming years. Through this mission, NASA hopes to get astronauts back on the moon by 2025. The programme aims to increase women's participation in space exploration 30 percent of its engineers are women.

The space agency is nearing the 50th anniversary of its last human moon landing in December 1972. Meanwhile, NASA will stream full coverage of the pre-and post-launch events whenever the mission gets a go-ahead.

Nicole was earlier downgraded from a Category 1 hurricane to a tropical storm as it moved inland from the coastline on Thursday. It was declared a hurricane on Wednesday as it first landed on Grand Bahama Island.