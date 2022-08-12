NASA preps for launch of Artemis I moon mission aboard SLS rocket: Here's all you need to know

By CNBCTV18.COM

Mini Nasa’s Moon program, Artemis, will involve a progression of uncrewed and crewed lunar flybys, for the first human landing on the Moon in more than 50 years

National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Super Guppy aircraft delivered a rocket test article to the Marshall Space Flight Center in Alabama’s Huntsville on Wednesday.

The Super Guppy is capable of hauling loads of more than 48,000 pounds and boasts a cargo compartment 25 feet tall, 25 feet wide, and 111 feet long.

The Orion stage adapter (OSA) structural test article unloaded by Super Guppy is designed and built to help prepare NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket for flight.

The flight version of OSA was integrated with the SLS rocket and is awaiting its maiden spaceflight during NASA’s Artemis I mission. The launch is scheduled no earlier than August 29.

The Artemis I OSA will deploy 10 different CubeSats (small satellites) to conduct various science and technology demonstrations in deep space.

Here is all you need to know about NASA’s SLS Artemis 1 Mission

What is Artemis programme?

NASA’s Moon programme for the 21st century is called Artemis. It will involve a progression of uncrewed and eventual crewed lunar flybys for the first human landing on the Moon in more than 50 years. NASA then plans to fly crewed missions to the lunar surface every year for the remainder of the decade to build a space station in the lunar orbit and a base on the lunar South Pole.

Astronauts will test technologies and skills necessary for NASA’s long-term goal — a crewed mission to Mars in the early 2040s.

What is SLS?

Space Launch System, or SLS, is NASA’s largest rocket constructed since the Saturn V rocket of the Apollo programme.

Its current configuration is known as Block 1, SLS, which consists of a core booster field by liquid hydrogen and oxygen with two solid rocket boosters mounted on its sides. The rocket can produce 8.8 million pounds of thrust making it the most powerful rocket to be ever launched.

Together with the Orion spacecraft, SLS stands 322 feet tall, with the ability to lift more than 90 tonne into lower Earth orbit.

What is Orion?

Built by Lockheed-Martin, Orion is a spacecraft that NASA selected to take astronauts to the Moon for the Artemis programme. It can host four astronauts and is built around modern computer and navigation technologies.

Orion carries a heat shield in order to slow itself down through friction upon re-entering the Earth’s atmosphere and will use parachutes to pace itself before splashing down in the Pacific Ocean.

What is the mission objective of Artemis I?

The Artemis I mission is the first test flight for the SLS and Orion. It is crucial to ensure all rocket and spacecraft’s systems function properly in space before the first humans use them for Artemis II mission in 2024.

The Artemis I will be a 42-day mission that will see SLS launch Orion spacecraft toward the Moon. After a flyby just 62 miles from the lunar surface, the Orion spacecraft will enter a wide orbit around the Moon for six days to collect flight data. It will also carry three mannequins to gather data on how the flight may affect the bodies and health of astronauts during the upcoming missions.

At the end, Orion will re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere at 32 times the speed of sound, which will put its heat shield to the test for the first time. This is the number one priority of the mission, according to NASA officials, reported the Independent UK.

After re-entry, the spacecraft’s parachutes will bring it down in the waters of the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Baja California.

Artemis II, III and IV

After Artemis I mission, Artemis II will be a crewed mission where astronauts will make a lunar flyby in the spring of 2024. The next, Artemis III mission, will see the first astronauts, including the first woman and person of colour to land on the moon. It is currently scheduled for 2025. The Artemis IV will be another crewed mission to the Lunar gateway built by NASA, while further missions propose to land more astronauts on the Moon.