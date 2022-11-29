Artemis 1 Mission: Orion spacecraft travels 268,563 miles away from Earth on flight day 13

The Artemis I mission, which was launched from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on November 16, is an uncrewed capsule travelling around the moon. NASA plans to use the mission to assess the spacecraft's readiness to safely host humans

NASA’s Artemis 1 mission reached its maximum distance from Earth after 3 pm CST on Monday, November 28 (2.30 am IST on November 29), with the Orion spacecraft travelling 268,563 miles away from the planet.

The spacecraft also captured images of the Earth and Moon, including pictures of the Moon appearing to eclipse the earth, NASA wrote in a blog post.

Orion spacecraft is on a 25.5-day mission and in a healthy condition as it moves to the distant retrograde orbit for its approximately six-day leg larger mission thousands of miles beyond the moon.

“Because of the unbelievable can-do spirit, Artemis I has had extraordinary success and has completed a series of history-making events,” said NASA administrator Bill Nelson said in a statement.

On November 26, Orion surpassed the previous farthest distance from Earth reached by a human-rated spacecraft. The Orion had travelled 248,655 miles (400,171 km) away from the planet, a record distance achieved by the Apollo 13 crewed command module in 1970.

Based on the performance of the spacecraft, managers are planning to add seven additional test objectives to check its thermal environment and propulsion system to reduce risk before flying future crewed missions. Till now, flight controllers have achieved 37.5 percent of the test objectives associated with the mission. Among the objectives set to be evaluated are entry, descent, splashdown, and recovery.

As per the plan, Orion will splash down in the Pacific Ocean and return to Earth on December 11.