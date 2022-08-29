Artemis 1 blast-off stalled as NASA halts launch over 'engine bleed'

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini NASA's Artemis programme will see humanity's eventual return to the Moon for the first time since 1972. The first flight, slated for today, would have been an unmanned one though.

The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) officially postponed the launch of its Artemis rocket that was supposed to mark humanity’s return to the Moon. The launch, slated for August 29, was halted after one of the engines developed an issue at the bottom of the core stage. Artemis 1 would be carrying the Space Launch System (SLS) and the Orion spacecraft onboard.

“The launch of Artemis I is no longer happening today as teams work through an issue with an engine bleed. Teams will continue to gather data, and we will keep you posted on the timing of the next launch attempt,” NASA said on its Twitter account.

The original launch was slated to happen in a two-hour window from 8.33 am ET, at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on August 29. The Artemis I was going to be launched through the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion capsule. The rocket would then have departed on a month-long journey to the Moon.

But NASA engineers discovered a temperature issue with one of the four RS-25 engines (engine 3) on the rocket. The team of engineers found that the increased pressure during launch conditions was unable to bring the engine to the proper temperature required to start.

The engineers spent nearly two hours trying to understand the problem and tried to troubleshoot the rocket’s engine for a launch. However, the launch director of the Artemis programme formally halted today’s launch at around the beginning of the mission’s launch window. NASA had announced backup launch dates scheduled for September 2 and September 5, but it remains to be seen whether the engine’s issues are identified and fixed by then.

Apart from the engine’s temperature control, engineers also found a liquid hydrogen leak in the mating interface of the rocket and a crack in the thermal protection system material. Both issues, however, had been resolved well before the arrival of the launch window.

