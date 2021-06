The first solar eclipse of the year will occur on June 10 and will be visible in parts of India, across North America, Europe, and Asia. The eclipse will be visible only in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh in India for a few minutes before sunset.

“The sighting will appear difficult for viewers in India as the path of the eclipse will just be seen in Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh. It would not last for more than 3 to 4 minutes depending on the position. It would be visible very low in the horizon. Ladakh comparably will have a better visibility but for a shorter duration as it has a higher altitude,” Debiprasad Duari, Director, MP Birla Planetarium, was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Enthusiasts can view the eclipse near Dibang Wildlife Sanctuary in Arunachal Pradesh around 5.52 pm and in the northern part of Ladakh at 6 pm. The sunset is expected at 6.15 pm, the report said.

The partial eclipse will start at around 11.42 am (IST) and the annular eclipse will appear to occur from 3.30 pm and will continue till 4.52 pm and finally end at around 6.41 pm IST depending on the geographical locations across the world, it added.

The annular solar eclipse takes place when the sun, moon and earth fall in a straight line and almost on the same plane. As the moon does not cover the sun in its entirety, the sun’s outer edges are only visible resembling a “ring of fire”.