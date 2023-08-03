Ancient extinct whale may have been heaviest animal that ever lived, fossil found in Peru indicates

The fossils of an ancient colossal whale have been discovered in Peru as per a study published on Wednesday, August 2. According to the researchers who found the remains, the extinct species could have been the world’s heaviest animal that ever lived.

Researchers discovered a hip bone, 13 vertebrae and four ribs of massive size in the Ica Valley of Southern Peru. Each vertebra weighed over 100 kilos (220 pounds), as per the Associated Press. The ribs measured nearly 1.4 metres. The creature is believed to be an unknown species of whale that lived about 39 million years ago. The team that worked on finding the fossils n amed the creature “Perucetus Colossus” as it is a colossal whale from Peru.

When they compared the bones to modern whales, the researchers established the size and mass of the creature. According to the New Atlas’s reports, the discovered species is believed to have been up to 65.6 feet long and weighed 340 tonnes. This surpasses the heaviest whale, which measured 200 tonnes.

The team of researchers who worked on discovering the remains by far have described the excavation through a video.

Giovanni Bianucci, who is the first author of the study in the journal Nature mentioned that the bones of Perucetus seem to be extremely dense and compact. He added that this type of thickening and heaviness in bones are similar to sirenians which are not found in any living cetacean. Sirenians are large aquatic herbivorous mammals like manatees or sea cows.

This discovery is the result of the intense research activity that began in 2006 in Southern Peru. According to CNN, the first vertebrae were found by Peruvian palaeontologist Mario Urbina Schmitt over 10 years ago. Schmitt, who is also a co-author of the study, is a researcher in the Department of vertebrate palaeontology at the Natural History Museum of the National University of San Marcos, Lima.

The team has stated that it is a bit hard to determine Perucetus's appetite until the skull is found. It could be possible that the creature fed on fish and crustaceans or survived using the filter-feeding strategies which are found in the baleen whales. Finding more remains would help to establish the exact features of the creature.