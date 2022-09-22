James Webb Space Telescope captures clearest images of Neptune rings after over 30 years

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Some of Neptune’s rings have not been detected since 1989 when NASA’s Voyager 2 became the first spacecraft to observe Neptune during a flyby.

Demonstrating its impressive capabilities, NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has captured the first and clearest image of the distant planet Neptune’s rings after over 30 years. The Webb’s cameras reveal “the ice giant in a whole new light,” the US space agency said in its official blog post on Wednesday.

The James Webb Space Telescope is a space science observatory led by NASA in collaboration with its partners, the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency. The observatory aims to investigate the secrets of the solar system.

Some of Neptune’s rings have not been detected since 1989 when NASA’s Voyager 2 became the first spacecraft to observe Neptune during a flyby.

ALSO READ:

NASA had sent the Voyager 2 to investigate the outer planets of our solar system. The spacecraft passed about 4,950 km above the north pole of Neptune. Voyager 2 is still navigating away from Earth even after 45 years of its launch, Hindustan Times reported.

The latest images captured by James Webb Space Telescope provide more clarity and reveal features that were undetected by Voyager 2. Apart from the narrow rings, the Webb image also captures the planet’s fainter dust bands, the space agency said. This is also the first time that the rings of the planet are viewed in infrared light.

“It has been three decades since we last saw these faint, dusty rings, and this is the first time we’ve seen them in the infrared,” Neptune system expert and interdisciplinary scientist for Webb Heidi Hammel said.

Earlier, images from the Hubble space telescope revealed Neptune’s signature blue appearance. However, the planet does not appear blue in Webb’s images.

Neptune is made up of a methane-rich atmosphere. The planet’s blue colour comes from the absorption of red light by methane. The process is the same as the Rayleigh-scattering process that makes the Earth’s sky appear blue.

ALSO READ: Here is why NASA is sending an unmanned rocket to the moon again

Webb's telescope, however, does not operate in the visible light spectrum. The telescope’s Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) works in the near-infrared range from 0.6 to 5 microns. Hence, Neptune does not appear blue in Webb cameras. The planet’s methane gas strongly absorbs red and infrared light, making the planet appear dark at these near-infrared wavelengths, except when there are high-altitude clouds. The methane-ice clouds appear as bright streaks and spots.

The images have also captured seven of Neptune’s 14 known moons.