Homescience news

Big bang space stories of 2022 — Artemis, thousands of Starlink satellites & beyond

Big bang space stories of 2022 — Artemis, thousands of Starlink satellites & beyond

5 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 21, 2022 5:29:22 PM IST (Published)

The year 2022 saw humanity take another leap towards the Moon and get a better view of our universe through the James Webb telescope even as Elon Musk's SpaceX kept sending more and more Starlink satellites into the great void.

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

25 car launches in 2023 from Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra and other carmakers

IST4 Min(s) Read

Explained | The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019, being discussed in Rajya Sabha today

IST2 Min(s) Read

Here's why diagnostic shares had their best single-day performance in nearly a year

IST2 Min(s) Read

Avatar: The Way of Water and the sorcery of spectacle

IST6 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

iss nasaJames Webb TelescopeNASANASA Artemis moon programmeSpaceSpaceXStarlinkYear Ender 2022

Previous Article

Who is Najam Sethi, the journalist likely to replace Ramiz Raja as PCB chief?

Next Article

As we wait for Loki, The Mandalorian, Marvel's Secret Invasion, here is what to watch on Christmas weekend