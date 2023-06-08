All you need to know about new generation ballistic missile ‘Agni Prime’, successfully flight-tested by DRDO

This was the first pre-induction night launch to validate the reliability and accuracy of the ballistic missile.

India has successfully flight-tested the New Generation Ballistic Missile Agni Prime off the coast of Odisha on June 7. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted the night launch of the ballistic missile from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island at around 7:30 PM on Wednesday.

Earlier, three successful developmental trials of the missile were done, and this was the first pre-induction night launch to validate the reliability and accuracy of the ballistic missile.

In order to capture the flight data that covers the entire trajectory, the DRDO deployed a range of instrumentations like radar, telemetry, and electro-optical tracking systems at different locations. In addition, two downrange ships were also stationed at the terminal point to collect flight data, according to DRDO.

“First Pre Induction night launch of New Generation Ballistic Missile Agni Prime was successfully conducted off the coast of Odisha on 7 June 2023,” DRDO tweeted.

Senior officials from DRDO and Strategic Forces Command witnessed the successful flight-testing of the New Generation Ballistic Missile Agni Prime. This has formed a way for its introduction into the Armed Forces.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the efforts of DRDO and the Armed Forces in achieving a significant landmark that will provide strength and empower the Indian defence sector in carrying out critical operations.

Previously, on June 29, 2021, the DRDO had successfully tested the Agni Prime from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha. However, at that time, the purpose of the flight test was to assess the accuracy and reliability of the Agni Prime ballistic missile in broad daylight.

Agni Prime is the next generation enhanced variant of the Agni missile series. It is a canisterised missile with a range of 1,000 to 2,000 kilometres. It is a ballistic missile which has a dual redundant navigation and guidance system. It is the sixth ballistic missile in the Agni missile series.

Agni Prime is a two-stage canisterised missile and the latest in the Agni series of missiles developed under the IGMDP - Integrated Guided Missile Development Program, which was conceived by former President and eminent scientist Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.