All you need to know about new generation ballistic missile 'Agni Prime', successfully flight tested by DRDO

All you need to know about new generation ballistic missile ‘Agni Prime’, successfully flight-tested by DRDO

All you need to know about new generation ballistic missile 'Agni Prime', successfully flight-tested by DRDO
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 8, 2023 5:39:02 PM IST (Published)

This was the first pre-induction night launch to validate the reliability and accuracy of the ballistic missile.

India has successfully flight-tested the New Generation Ballistic Missile Agni Prime off the coast of Odisha on June 7. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted the night launch of the ballistic missile from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island at around 7:30 PM on Wednesday.

Earlier, three successful developmental trials of the missile were done, and this was the first pre-induction night launch to validate the reliability and accuracy of the ballistic missile.


In order to capture the flight data that covers the entire trajectory, the DRDO deployed a range of instrumentations like radar, telemetry, and electro-optical tracking systems at different locations. In addition, two downrange ships were also stationed at the terminal point to collect flight data, according to DRDO.

X