All you need to know about new generation ballistic missile ‘Agni Prime’, successfully flight-tested by DRDO

India has successfully flight-tested the New Generation Ballistic Missile Agni Prime off the coast of Odisha on June 7. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted the night launch of the ballistic missile from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island at around 7:30 PM on Wednesday.

Earlier, three successful developmental trials of the missile were done, and this was the first pre-induction night launch to validate the reliability and accuracy of the ballistic missile.