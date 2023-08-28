Strong winds delay Japan Moon mission — all you need to know about SLIM, the smart lander

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) on Monday, August 28, announced the postponement of the planned launch of their first spacecraft for lunar exploration due to the strong and high-altitude winds. Japan is now planning to launch the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) into space in mid-September, according to reports.

“The scheduled launch of the X-Ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission (XRISM) and the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) onboard the H-IIA Launch Vehicle No. 47 (H-IIA F47) on August 28, 2023, has been postponed due to the fact that the upper winds did not meet the launch conditions,” Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) said.

With the success of its lunar exploration mission, SLIM, Japan will become the first country to have landed on the surface of the Moon after the United States, China, Russia and India.

Recently, after the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the Moon, India became the first country to explore the dark side of the Moon. India’s Chandrayaan-3 was launched on July 14 while the spacecraft completed its journey by landing on the Moon’s surface on August 23.

What is Japan’s SLIM?

The SLIM is a JAXA mission which is designed to explain the accurate lunar landing techniques by a small explorer. It has been developed with an objective of studying the Moon and other planets using the lighter exploration system. The smart lander will also test the fundamentals of technology to explore in a low-gravity environment. This will also help the futuristic investigation of the solar system.

The SLIM is designed as an irregular shaped cuboid which is 2.4-meter high, 2.7-meter wide and 1.7-meter deep. The body has a dry mass of 190 kg when fully loaded and weighs 590 kg, according to JAXA. The structural element of the body is built as a propellant tank, which is powered by solar cells and lithium ion batteries.

It will be carrying a landing radar for the final descent and also a multiband camera for mineralogical exploration of the surface of the Moon. It will also have a small laser retroreflector array. The landing system of the craft is made using a crushable aluminium foam base to absorb impact during the landing. Additionally, the propulsion system includes two 500 N ceramic engines for orbit manoeuvres and twelve 22 N thrusters for attitude control.

Previously, Japan’s SLIM Lander was scheduled to launch from JAXA’s Tanegashima Space Center on Monday (August 28) morning, which has been postponed twice since the last week due to bad weather.

According to a Reuters report, the new date for the launch has been decided, however it cannot be before Thursday, August 31, because of the processes such as re-fuelling. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) and JAXA have informed that the launch cannot be possible before September 15.