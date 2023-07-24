CNBC TV18
    After Chandrayaan 3, ISRO is ready to launch PSLV C56 carrying 7 satellites

    After Chandrayaan 3, ISRO is ready to launch PSLV-C56 carrying 7 satellites

    After Chandrayaan 3, ISRO is ready to launch PSLV-C56 carrying 7 satellites
    2 Min Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com Jul 24, 2023 3:41:18 PM IST (Published)

    The PSLV-C56 will be varying seven satellites, including Singapore's DS-SAR satellite. The PSLV will lift off at 6.30am on July 30, ISRO said.

    After the successful launch of the Chandrayaan-3 mission on July 14, scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) are preparing to launch Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle-C56 (PSLV- C56) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

    The PSLV-C56 will be varying seven satellites, including Singapore's DS-SAR satellite. The PSLV will lift off at 6.30 AM on July 30, ISRO said in a tweet.
    The launch of PSLV–C56 will carry DS-SAR satellites and 6 other co-passengers. The DS-SAR satellite has been developed with a partnership between Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA), Singapore and ST Engineering. After getting deployed, the DS-SAR will be used for supporting the satellite images for different agencies of the Government of Singapore. Additionally, ST Engineering will be contributing multi-modal and high-responsiveness images and geospatial services for their customers through this satellite.
    The DS- SAR consists of a Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) which is developed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI). The SAR will allow it to provide all-weather full-day coverage along with being capable of getting images in 1m- resolution at the full polarimetry.
    The six other satellites to be launched with PSLV C56 include VELOX –AM, which is a 23 kg technology demonstration microsatellite and Atmospheric Coupling and Dynamics Explorer (ARCADE), which is actually an experimental satellite that weighs 23.58 kg. SCOOB- II (4.1 kg), which is a 3U nanosatellite, will be the third co-passenger while NuLIoN (3.05 kg) by NuSpace will be the fourth. It is an advanced 3U nanosatellite that enables seamless IoT connectivity.
    The fifth and sixth satellites are Galassia-2 and ORB-12 STRIDER. Galassia-2 (3.84 kgs) is also a 3U nanosatellite that will be orbiting at a low earth orbit itself. ORB-12 STRIDER (12.8 kgs) is a satellite which is developed under international collaboration.
    On July 14, ISRO successfully launched the Chandrayaan-3 which is India’s third moon mission. It aims to demonstrate a safe and soft landing on the lunar surface along with conducting scientific experiments. The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is expected to land on the surface of the moon around August 23.
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
