Aditya-L1: When and where to watch launch of ISRO's solar mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced that India's first solar mission Aditya-L1 will be launched this week from Sriharikota spaceport. The space agency said Aditya-L1 is the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun. The spacecraft will be launched using a PSLV-C57 rocket.

When to watch Aditya-L1 launch?

The ISRO announced on Monday that the launch of Aditya-L1 will take place at 11:50 a.m. (IST) on September 2, 2022. The spacecraft will take off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

Where to watch Aditya-L1 launch?

ISRO has invited citizens "to witness the launch from the Launch View Gallery at Sriharikota". The space agency also provided a registration link, which one can find in the tweet below. The registration will be enabled tentatively from August 29, starting 12 pm.

🚀PSLV-C57/🛰️Aditya-L1 Mission: The launch of Aditya-L1,the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun ☀️, is scheduled for🗓️September 2, 2023, at🕛11:50 Hrs. IST from Sriharikota.Citizens are invited to witness the launch from the Launch View Gallery at… pic.twitter.com/bjhM5mZNrx— ISRO (@isro) August 28, 2023

One can also watch the launch event on YouTube . ISRO is likely to soon share the link where the event will be live-streamed.

What is Aditya-L1 mission?

Aditya L1 will be the first space-based Indian mission to study the Sun. As per the ISRO, the spacecraft shall be placed in a halo orbit around the Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system, which is about 1.5 million km from the Earth. It is designed to provide remote observations of the solar corona and in-situ observations of the solar wind at L1.

"A satellite placed in the halo orbit around the L1 point has the major advantage of continuously viewing the Sun without any occultation/eclipses," ISRO said.

Lagrange Points are positions in space where the gravitational forces of the Sun and the Earth produce enhanced regions of attraction and repulsion. These can be used by spacecraft to reduce fuel consumption needed to remain in position, according to NASA. Lagrange points are named in honour of Italian-French mathematician Josephy-Louis Lagrange.

Aditya-L1 payloads

The Aditya-L1 mission would carry seven payloads to observe the photosphere, chromosphere and the corona -- the outermost layers of the Sun -- in different wavebands.

The major science objectives of the Aditya-L1 mission are:

> Study of Solar upper atmospheric (chromosphere and corona) dynamics.

> Study of chromospheric and coronal heating, physics of the partially ionized plasma, initiation of the coronal mass ejections, and flares

> Observe the in-situ particle and plasma environment providing data for the study of particle dynamics from the Sun

> Physics of solar corona and its heating mechanism.

> Diagnostics of the coronal and coronal loops plasma: Temperature, velocity and density

> Development, dynamics and origin of CMEs

> Identify the sequence of processes that occur at multiple layers (chromosphere, base and extended corona) which eventually leads to solar eruptive events

> Magnetic field topology and magnetic field measurements in the solar corona

> Drivers for space weather (origin, composition and dynamics of solar wind

(With inputs from PTI)