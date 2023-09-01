What drives the space weather near the Earth? What is the origin of solar winds? What causes solar flares? These are some of the questions Aditya L1 will try to finds answers while being stationed between the Sun and the Earth. Aditya L1 is India's first solar mission, which aims to study solar winds which can cause disturbances on the Earth. They are commonly known as auroras.

What to study in solar flares and winds?

Ahead of the key launch, Professor Ramesh R of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics explained how coronal mass ejections (CMEs) and solar flares impact the satellites around Earth.

He told News18 that the Sun often ejects powerful, charged particles that have the potential to damage electronic equipment on satellites. These large expulsions filled with magnetic energy are called CMEs, which can cause malfunctioning of solar panels or scientific equipment on board.

This holds significance as there are over 7,000 satellites orbiting the Earth and the number might go up in coming years. Satellites play a crucial role in telecommunications, navigation, remote sensing, GPS and weather forecasting to monitoring the earth as well as its vast oceans and atmosphere, the report said.

"Usually, there can be two to three CMEs per day, but they can even go up to 11 to 12 per day when there are more sunspots. Therefore, it is essential to understand the solar atmosphere and the changes in its magnetic field, so we can devise ways to predict these flares," the professor told News18.

But what exactly are solar flares, CMEs and solar winds? How can they impact Earth and satellites? Here's your guide to key terms and more:

Solar flares

Solar flares (Credit: NASA) Solar flares (Credit: NASA)

A solar flare is an intense burst of radiation coming from the release of magnetic energy associated with sunspots, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). The space agency says that flares are our solar system’s largest explosive events.

These bursts happen due to the twisting of magnetic fields on the Sun’s surface, which itself is caused due to the plasma in the Sun moving at different rates, speeds and directions. Plasma is a hot gas comprised of electrically charged hydrogen and helium.

Solar flares contain as much energy as 2.5 million nuclear bombs and can reach temperatures of up to 100 million Kelvin, making them one of the hottest places in the Solar System for just a few seconds.

Coronal mass ejection or CME

Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) (Credit: NASA) Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) (Credit: NASA)

A Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) is a huge bubble of gas threaded with magnetic field lines that are ejected from the Sun over the course of several hours.

A large CME can contain a billion tons of matter that can be accelerated to several million miles per hour in a spectacular explosion.

CMEs travel outward from the Sun at speeds ranging from 250 kilometres per second to as high as 3,000 km/s. The fastest Earth-directed CMEs can reach our planet in as little as 15-18 hours.

Solar winds

The steady stream of particles blowing away from the sun is known as the solar wind. According to Space.com, a solar wind is a continual stream of protons and electrons from the sun's outermost atmosphere — the corona. Solar winds are very weak compared to the wind on Earth, though much, much faster, NASA says.

"When the solar wind reaches Earth, it sends a flurry of charged particles into the magnetosphere and along Earth's magnetic field lines, towards the poles. The interaction of these particles with Earth's atmosphere can produce glowing aurora displays above polar regions," the report explained.

What is space weather? How does sun impact it?

NASA says that the term “space weather” was coined to describe the dynamic conditions in the Earth’s outer space environment, in the same way that “weather” and “climate” refer to conditions in Earth’s lower atmosphere.

Now, the sun regularly "bathes Earth and the rest of our solar system in energy in the forms of light and electrically charged particles and magnetic fields". The result impacts space weather.

Now, the new information expected to be collected by Aditya L1 is believed to be important to understand possible climatic changes on Earth in the decades and centuries ahead.

How are solar winds, solar flares and CMEs different?

1. Flares are giant bursts of X-rays and energy which travel at the speed of light in all directions. CMEs are giant clouds of particles hurled out into space.

2. CMEs take one to three days to reach Earth. Flare takes only eight seconds

3. NASA observations sees flares as flashes of light on the sun. CMEs are eruptions spreading out into space

Here's how CMEs and solar flare look | WATCH

4. In comparison to high-energy particles from CMEs, the doses of X-rays from solar flares are not terribly damaging to living tissues. Plus, those of us on Earth are protected by its atmosphere, which shields us from such harmful rays of electromagnetic radiation.

The strongest flares are almost always correlated with coronal mass ejections – but they emit different things, they look and travel differently, and they have different effects near planets. Moreover, the exact relationship between flares and CMEs is not well understood, as flares seem to trigger CMEs but sometimes CMEs are observed without any flares.

Also, the solar wind and solar flares are not the same phenomena. A solar flare is just an enhancement of electromagnetic radiation in the UV to γ-ray range (mostly UV and x-rays). The solar wind is the constant flow of thermal particles from the sun's upper atmosphere," according to a report

How do they impact the Earth?

Flares and CMEs have different effects on the Earth as well. The energy from a flare can disrupt the area of the atmosphere through which radio waves travel. This can lead to degradation and, at worst, temporary blackouts in navigation and communications signals.

Meanwhile, "CMEs can funnel particles into near-Earth space". NASA says that a CME can jostle Earth’s magnetic fields, creating currents that drive particles down toward Earth's poles. When these react with oxygen and nitrogen, they help create the aurora, also known as the Northern and Southern Lights.

Moreover, the magnetic changes can affect several human technologies. "High frequency radio waves can be degraded: Radios transmit static, and GPS coordinates stray by a few yards. The magnetic oscillations can also create electrical currents in utility grids on Earth that can overload electrical systems when power companies are not prepared," it says.

How do flares impact satellites?

The X-rays from flares are stopped by atmosphere above the Earth's surface. They do disturb the Earth's ionosphere, which in turn disturbs radio communications. Along with energetic ultraviolet radiation, they heat the Earth’s outer atmosphere, causing it to expand.

"This increases the drag on Earth-orbiting satellites, reducing their lifetime in orbit. Also, both intense radio emission from flares and changes in the atmosphere can degrade satellite communications, for example the precision of Global Positioning System (GPS) measurements can be degraded," NASA explains.

It further says that either the satellite becomes highly charged during the storm and a component is damaged by the high current that discharges into the satellite, or a component is damaged by high-energy particles that penetrate the satellite.

Therefore, it becomes important to study solar flare and CMEs as the "damage to satellites and power grids can be very expensive and disruptive".

The Aditya L1 mission will be launched from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on Saturday to study the Sun. It will carry seven instruments to carry out the scientific studies in the halo orbit.