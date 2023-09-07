Aditya-L1 takes a selfie and images of Earth and Moon | WATCH

Aditya-L1, destined for the Sun-Earth L1 point, took a selfie and also shot images of the Earth and the Moon, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) tweeted on Thursday. The Indian space agency also shared visuals on X, formerly known as Twitter. Watch the visuals here:

Aditya-L1 Mission:👀Onlooker!Aditya-L1,destined for the Sun-Earth L1 point,takes a selfie andimages of the Earth and the Moon.#AdityaL1 pic.twitter.com/54KxrfYSwy — ISRO (@isro) September 7, 2023

The images in the video above show VELC (Visible Emission Line Coronagraph) and SUIT (Solar Ultraviolet Imager) instruments as seen by the camera on-board Aditya-L1 on September 4, 2023.

The ISRO also shared the images of the Earth and Moon as seen by the camera.

About the Aditya L1 mission

Aditya-L1 is the first Indian space based observatory to study the Sun from a halo orbit around first sun-earth Lagrangian point (L1), which is located roughly 1.5 million km from earth. It was launched on September 2, 2023

After a flight duration of 63 minutes and 20 seconds, Aditya-L1 spacecraft was successfully injected into an elliptical orbit of 235x19500 km around the earth.

According to ISRO, a satellite placed in the halo orbit around the L1 point has the major advantage of continuously viewing the Sun without any occultation eclipses. This will provide a greater advantage of observing the solar activities and its effect on space weather in real time.

After this, the first earth-bound manoeuvre was successfully performed on September 3, while the spacecraft underwent the second earth-bound manoeuvre on September 5

The spacecraft will undergo two more earth-bound orbital manoeuvres before placing in the transfer orbit towards the Lagrange point L1.

Aditya-L1 is expected to arrive at the intended orbit at the L1 point after about 127 days. The spacecraft carries seven scientific payloads indigenously developed by ISRO and national research laboratories including Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), Bengaluru, and Inter University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), Pune.

Role of the seven payloads

The payloads are to observe the photosphere, chromosphere and the outermost layers of the Sun (the corona) using electromagnetic and particle and magnetic field detectors.

Using the special vantage point L1, four payloads directly view the Sun and the remaining three payloads carry out in-situ studies of particles and fields at the Lagrange point L1, thus providing important scientific studies of the propagatory effect of solar dynamics in the interplanetary medium.

At a Lagrange point, the gravitational pull of the two large bodies (the Sun and the Earth) equals the necessary centripetal force required for a small object to move with them.

The suits of Aditya L1 payloads are expected to provide the most crucial information to understand the problem of coronal heating, coronal mass ejection, pre-flare and flare activities and their characteristics, dynamics of space weather, propagation of particles and fields.