Aditya-L1 satellite: ISRO completes first Earth-bound firing to raise orbit

A day after the successful launch of India's inaugural solar observatory mission, a crucial Earth-bound manoeuver was executed on September 3 to elevate the orbit of the Aditya-L1 satellite

The intricate operation was carried out by the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking, and Command Network Work (ISTRAC) based in Bengaluru. Aditya L1 is currently located at the orbit at 245km x 22459 km, after its first earth-bound manoeuver. The next Earth-firing exercise will be performed on 5 September at around 3 am, ISRO said in an update on X, previously Twitter.

Aditya-L1 Mission:The satellite is healthy and operating nominally.The first Earth-bound maneuvre (EBN#1) is performed successfully from ISTRAC, Bengaluru. The new orbit attained is 245km x 22459 km.The next maneuvre (EBN#2) is scheduled for September 5, 2023, around 03:00… pic.twitter.com/sYxFzJF5Oq — ISRO (@isro) September 3, 2023

Aditya L1 successfully lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The 23.40-hour countdown for India’s Sun observatory mission had begun on Friday.

Aditya-L1 is a specialised satellite designed for an extensive examination of the Sun. It boasts seven distinct payloads , five of which were developed by ISRO, with two additional contributions from academic institutions in collaboration with ISRO, all crafted within India.

Sunday marked the initiation of Aditya-L1's 16-day stay within Earth-bound orbits, with EBN1 being the initial step in a series of five maneuvers that will provide the spacecraft with the necessary velocity for its onward journey.

ISRO is aiming to place the spacecraft in a halo orbit which will be a special point in between the Sun and the Earth. This specific point is known as Lagrange Point 1 (L1). Hence, the mission is named “Aditya L1”.