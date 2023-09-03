Aditya-L1 satellite: ISRO completes first Earth-bound firing to raise orbit

2 Min Read
A day after the successful launch of India's inaugural solar observatory mission, a crucial Earth-bound manoeuver was executed on September 3 to elevate the orbit of the Aditya-L1 satellite.
The intricate operation was carried out by the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking, and Command Network Work (ISTRAC) based in Bengaluru. Aditya L1 is currently located at the orbit at 245km x 22459 km, after its first earth-bound manoeuver. The next Earth-firing exercise will be performed on 5 September at around 3 am, ISRO said in an update on X, previously Twitter.
Aditya-L1 Mission:The satellite is healthy and operating nominally.The first Earth-bound maneuvre (EBN#1) is performed successfully from ISTRAC, Bengaluru. The new orbit attained is 245km x 22459 km.The next maneuvre (EBN#2) is scheduled for September 5, 2023, around 03:00… pic.twitter.com/sYxFzJF5Oq— ISRO (@isro) September 3, 2023
Aditya L1 successfully lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The 23.40-hour countdown for India’s Sun observatory mission had begun on Friday.
Aditya-L1 is a specialised satellite designed for an extensive examination of the Sun. It boasts seven distinct payloads, five of which were developed by ISRO, with two additional contributions from academic institutions in collaboration with ISRO, all crafted within India.
Sunday marked the initiation of Aditya-L1's 16-day stay within Earth-bound orbits, with EBN1 being the initial step in a series of five maneuvers that will provide the spacecraft with the necessary velocity for its onward journey.
ISRO is aiming to place the spacecraft in a halo orbit which will be a special point in between the Sun and the Earth. This specific point is known as Lagrange Point 1 (L1). Hence, the mission is named “Aditya L1”.
Also Read: ISRO’s solar mission launch: All you need to know about trajectory of Aditya L1 to reach Lagrange Point 1
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan rover put to sleep, ISRO says may wake up on this day
Sept 3, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Aditya L1 Launch Highlights: PSLV successfully places satellite in low earth orbit
Aug 31, 2023 IST1 Min Read
Watch: ISRO's first solar mission Aditya L1 successfully lifts off from Sriharikota
Sept 2, 2023 IST4 Min Read