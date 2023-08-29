Aditya-L1 mission: Role of seven payloads, scientific goals of the solar mission explained

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for another remarkable feat, days after a successful soft-landing of Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan rover on the Moon. ISRO's Aditya-L1 mission, scheduled to launch on September 2, is India's first venture into space-based solar observation.

The Aditya-L1 spacecraft is primed to explore the Sun, the lifeline of our solar system. "The launch of Aditya-L1, the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun, is scheduled for September 2," announced ISRO on Monday. The momentous event is set to occur at 11:50 am from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

The space agency stated that Aditya-L1 will be positioned in a halo orbit around the Lagrange Point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system, situated approximately 1.5 million kilometres from Earth. This unique orbit will allow the spacecraft to maintain a continuous view of the Sun without the interruptions of occultations or eclipses. Scientists anticipate a real-time and comprehensive understanding of solar activities and their repercussions on space weather.

Aditya-L1 will carry seven advanced payloads designed to delve into various layers of the Sun, including the photosphere, chromosphere and the corona (outer layer of the Sun). These payloads employ electromagnetic particle and magnetic field detectors to capture crucial data about the Sun's behaviour. Four of these payloads will directly observe the Sun, while the remaining three will conduct in-situ studies of particles and fields at the L1 Lagrange point.

ISRO has further extended an invitation to the general public to witness the launch firsthand from the launch view gallery at Sriharikota. Registration for this opportunity is set to commence on August 29. Additionally, ISRO plans to broadcast the launch live, allowing people around the world to join.

Primary scientific goals of Aditya-L1 mission are as follows:

- Understanding dynamics of the solar upper atmosphere, comprising the chromosphere and corona.

- Investigating processes like chromospheric and coronal heating, initiation of coronal mass ejections and flares.

- Observing in-situ particle and plasma environments for insights into solar particle dynamics.

- Unravelling the mysteries behind the physics of solar corona and its heating mechanism.

- Conducting diagnostics on plasma temperature, velocity and density in the coronal and coronal loops.

- Examining the development, dynamics and origin of coronal mass ejections (CMEs).

- Deciphering the sequence of events across multiple layers, culminating in solar eruptive events.

- Mapping magnetic field topology and measurements in the solar corona.

- Identifying the drivers for space weather, including the origin, composition, and dynamics of the solar wind.