Aditya L1 Launch: India's first solar mission set to lift off in two days; Here are some key facts

By CNBCTV18.com  Aug 31, 2023 7:55 AM IST (Updated)
Aditya L1 Mission Launch: Only two days are left for the mega launch of India's first solar mission, Aditya L1. The mission will be launched by the ISRO at 11:50 am on September 2 from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. Aditya L1 Mission is Indian space agency ISRO's first mission to study the Sun. The spacecraft, which will travel1.5 million km from the Earth, carries seven payloads. The mission aims to observe the photosphere, chromosphere and the outermost layers of the Sun (the corona) using electromagnetic and particle and magnetic field detectors. Aditya L1's launch comes just days after the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3's lander module. For more details and facts about Aditya L1 Mission, stay tuned to CNBCTV-18 LIVE blog here:

Aditya-L1 mission: ISRO completes launch rehearsal

The "Launch Rehearsal" and the "Vehicle Internal Checks" of India's Aditya-L1 mission have been completed. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) shared a few images on X, formerly known as Twitter, and said, "The preparations for the launch are progressing." READ FULL STORY HERE

Aug 31, 2023 7:54 AM

Aditya-L1 Mission LIVE Updates: When and where to watch launch of ISRO's solar mission

The ISRO announced on Monday that the launch of Aditya-L1 will take place at 11:50 a.m. (IST) on September 2, 2022. The spacecraft will take off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

ISRO has invited citizens "to witness the launch from the Launch View Gallery at Sriharikota". The space agency also provided a registration link. The registration will be enabled tentatively from August 29, starting 12 pm.

One can also watch the launch event on YouTube. ISRO is likely to soon share the link where the event will be live-streamed. You can also track the Aditya-L1 launch and all the other updates related to the mission at CNBCTV18.com and @CNBCTV18news.

READ DETAILS MORE HERE

Aug 31, 2023 7:20 AM

What is Aditya L1 Mission?  

Aditya L1 is the first space-based Indian mission to study the Sun. As part of the mission, the spacecraft will travel about 1.5 million km from the Earth and will then be placed in a halo orbit around the Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system. 

According to NASA, Lagrange Points are positions in space where the gravitational forces of a two body system like the Sun and the Earth produce enhanced regions of attraction and repulsion. These can be used by spacecraft to reduce fuel consumption needed to remain in position.

As per ISRO, the spacecraft carries seven payloads which will observe the photosphere, chromosphere and the outermost layers of the Sun (the corona) using electromagnetic and particle and magnetic field detectors. READ ALL ABOUT ADITYA L1 MISSION HERE

Aug 31, 2023 6:54 AM
