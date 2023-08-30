CNBC TV18
Aditya L1 mission: ISRO completes launch rehearsal, see pics here

Aditya-L1 mission: ISRO completes launch rehearsal, see pics here

Aditya L1, the first space-based Indian mission to study the Sun, is scheduled to be launched at 11:50 pm on September 2 from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 30, 2023 3:12:06 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
Aditya-L1 mission: ISRO completes launch rehearsal, see pics here
The "Launch Rehearsal" and the "Vehicle Internal Checks" of India's Aditya-L1 mission have been completed. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) shared a few images on X, formerly known as Twitter, and said, "The preparations for the launch are progressing."

Aditya L1, the first space-based Indian mission to study the Sun, is scheduled to be launched at 11:50 pm on September 2 from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.
(Credit: ISRO) (Credit: ISRO)
The spacecraft will be launched using PSLV-C57 rocket. Astronomer and Professor Dr RC Kapoor was quoted by news agency ANI as saying that PSLV is a trusted workhorse of ISRO. "PSLV rocket has been used for most of the launches by ISRO. PSLV can take about 3200 kg in low-earth orbit and about 1400 kg in geostationary orbits," he added.
(Credit: ISRO) (Credit: ISRO)
The Aditya-L1 mission is aimed at studying the Sun from an orbit around the L1 (Sun-Earth Lagrangian point), which is about 1.5 million kilometres from the earth. The spacecraft would carry seven payloads to observe the photosphere, chromosphere and the outermost layers of the Sun, the corona, in different wavebands.
(Credit: ISRO) (Credit: ISRO)
Aditya-L1 can provide observations on the corona, and on the solar Chromosphere using the UV payload and on the flares using the X-ray payloads. The particle detectors and the magnetometer payload can provide information on charged particles and the magnetic field reaching the halo orbit around L1.
(Credit: ISRO) (Credit: ISRO)
It will be the first dedicated Indian space mission for observations of the Sun to be launched by the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency. "Aditya-L1 is a fully indigenous effort with the participation of national institutions," an ISRO official said.
(With inputs from agency)
X