homescience NewsAditya L1 lifts off successfully from Sriharikota, India's first mission to study the Sun launches

Aditya L1 lifts off successfully from Sriharikota, India's first mission to study the Sun launches

Aditya L1 successfully lifted off from ISRO's Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. Here's more more India's Sun mission

By CNBCTV18.com Sept 2, 2023 12:42:49 PM IST (Published)

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on September 2, launched India’s first ever solar mission, Aditya L1, eyeing history again after its successful lunar expedition Chandrayan 3 a few days ago.

Aditya L1 successfully lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.The 23.40-hour countdown for India’s Sun observatory mission had begun on Friday.
The 44.4 meter tall Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) soared at the prefixed time of 11.50 am from the spaceport, located on the Eastern coast about 135 km from Chennai. It will be PSLV's "longest flight" for about 63 minutes.
Also Read: Aditya L1 Mission| Solar flares, space weather and CMEs — What are these & how do they impact Earth and satellites
Aditya L1 is the first space-based Indian mission to study the Sun. ISRO has said the spacecraft shall be placed in a halo orbit around the Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system, which is about 1.5 million km from the Earth. It is designed to provide remote observations of the solar corona and in-situ observations of the solar wind at L1.
"A satellite placed in the halo orbit around the L1 point has the major advantage of continuously viewing the Sun without any occultation/eclipses," ISRO said.
Track Aditya L1 launch LIVE updates here 
Also Read: Aditya-L1 is one of the many solar missions — check out the other probes into the Sun’s secrets
Also Read: From Chandrayaan-1 to Aditya-L1 to Gaganyaan: India’s journey in space
X