Aditya L1 lifts off successfully from Sriharikota, India's first mission to study the Sun launches

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on September 2, launched India’s first ever solar mission, Aditya L1, eyeing history again after its successful lunar expedition Chandrayan 3 a few days ago.

Aditya L1 successfully lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.The 23.40-hour countdown for India’s Sun observatory mission had begun on Friday.

The 44.4 meter tall Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) soared at the prefixed time of 11.50 am from the spaceport, located on the Eastern coast about 135 km from Chennai. It will be PSLV's "longest flight" for about 63 minutes.

Aditya L1 is the first space-based Indian mission to study the Sun. ISRO has said the spacecraft shall be placed in a halo orbit around the Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system, which is about 1.5 million km from the Earth. It is designed to provide remote observations of the solar corona and in-situ observations of the solar wind at L1.

"A satellite placed in the halo orbit around the L1 point has the major advantage of continuously viewing the Sun without any occultation/eclipses," ISRO said.