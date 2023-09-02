Aditya L1 lifts off successfully from Sriharikota, India's first mission to study the Sun launches

2 Min Read
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on September 2, launched India’s first ever solar mission, Aditya L1, eyeing history again after its successful lunar expedition Chandrayan 3 a few days ago.
Aditya L1 successfully lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.The 23.40-hour countdown for India’s Sun observatory mission had begun on Friday.
🇮🇳India's maiden solar mission, Aditya-L1 successfully launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR, Sriharikota#AdityaL1 #AdityaL1Launch @isro pic.twitter.com/3zE0Bzz4Mo— PIB India (@PIB_India) September 2, 2023
The 44.4 meter tall Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) soared at the prefixed time of 11.50 am from the spaceport, located on the Eastern coast about 135 km from Chennai. It will be PSLV's "longest flight" for about 63 minutes.
Also Read: Aditya L1 Mission| Solar flares, space weather and CMEs — What are these & how do they impact Earth and satellites
Aditya L1 is the first space-based Indian mission to study the Sun. ISRO has said the spacecraft shall be placed in a halo orbit around the Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system, which is about 1.5 million km from the Earth. It is designed to provide remote observations of the solar corona and in-situ observations of the solar wind at L1.
"A satellite placed in the halo orbit around the L1 point has the major advantage of continuously viewing the Sun without any occultation/eclipses," ISRO said.
Also Read: Aditya-L1 is one of the many solar missions — check out the other probes into the Sun’s secrets
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Aditya L1 Launch LIVE Updates: Aditya L1 successfully separates from PSLV, India's solar mission now in space
Aug 31, 2023 IST1 Min Read
Former ISS commander Chris Hadfield praises India ahead of ISRO’s Aditya-L1 solar mission launch
Sept 2, 2023 IST3 Min Read
Watch: ISRO scientists offer prayers at Tirupati temple ahead of Aditya L1 solar mission launch
Sept 1, 2023 IST3 Min Read