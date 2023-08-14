Aditya-L1, India's first space-based Sun observatory, reaches Sriharikota — Check launch date

The Aditya-L1 spacecraft is poised to enter a halo orbit around the Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system, situated approximately 1.5 million km away from our planet.

The Aditya-L1, India's pioneering space-based observatory designed to study the Sun, is gearing up for its launch in the first week of September, according to an announcement by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Crafted at the U RRao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru, the satellite has now reached ISRO's spaceport in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, as confirmed by the national space agency. The anticipated launch date is set for the first week of September.

PSLV-C57/Aditya-L1 Mission: Aditya-L1, the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun ☀️, is getting ready for the launch.The satellite realised at the U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), Bengaluru has arrived at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota.More pics… pic.twitter.com/JSJiOBSHp1— ISRO (@isro) August 14, 2023

The Aditya-L1 spacecraft is poised to enter a halo orbit around the Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system, situated approximately 1.5 million km away from our planet. This unique positioning affords a significant advantage — an uninterrupted view of the Sun without any instances of occultation or eclipses.

The ISRO emphasised that this attribute will greatly enhance the real-time observation of solar activities and their impact on space weather.

The satellite is equipped with seven payloads designed to scrutinise various layers of the Sun, including the photosphere, chromosphere and the outermost corona. These observations will be facilitated by electromagnetic particles and magnetic field detectors.

From its vantage point at L1, four of the payloads will directly observe the Sun, while the remaining three payloads will conduct in-situ analyses of particles and fields at L1. This aspect of the mission promises crucial insights into the propagatory effects of solar dynamics in the interplanetary medium.

ISRO explained: "The suits of Aditya L1 payloads are expected to provide the most crucial information to understand the problem of coronal heating, coronal mass ejection, pre-flare and flare activities and their characteristics, dynamics of space weather, propagation of particle and fields etc."

The Aditya-L1 mission's principal scientific objectives encompass an array of studies from examining the upper solar atmospheric dynamics to identifying multi-layered processes preceding solar eruptive events.

The instruments aboard Aditya-L1 are meticulously calibrated to observe the solar atmosphere, particularly focusing on the chromosphere and corona. Simultaneously, the in-situ instruments will analyse the local environment at the L1 point.