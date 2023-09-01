Aditya-L1 is one of the many solar missions — check out the other probes into the Sun’s secrets

The Sun is ramping up for a peak in its activity level, known as solar maximum , in 2025. Views of a quiet corona are likely to become rarer in the coming years. Earth is about 93 million miles from the Sun. As India readies itself to launch its maiden solar observatory Aditya-L1 on September 2, let us take a peek into the fleet of missions that are already unravelling the mysteries of the hot star at the centre of the solar system.

All these missions will help scientists to better understand heliophysics (the science of understanding the Sun and its interaction with the Earth and Solar system), unlock the secrets of solar winds, and predict space weather.

Aditya-L1

Aditya-L1 will be the first Indian space-based observatory to study the Sun. The spacecraft is planned to be placed in a halo orbit around the Lagrangian point (L1) of the Sun-Earth system. It carries seven payloads to observe the photosphere, chromosphere and the outermost layers of the Sun using electromagnetic and particle detectors. The suit of Aditya-L1 payloads is expected to provide information regarding problems of coronal heating, Coronal Mass Ejection, pre-flare and flare activities, and their characteristics, dynamics of space weather, study of the propagation of particles, and fields in the interplanetary medium etc. Aditya-L1 will also study solar storms that can potentially damage satellites, a senior scientist said.

You can catch all live updates of the Aditya-L1 mission here

Parker Solar Probe

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe, launched on August 12, 2018, is studying the Sun from closer than any other spacecraft. On December 14, 2021, Parker flew through the Sun’s upper atmosphere — the corona — and sampled particles and magnetic fields there. This marked the first time in history that a spacecraft had touched the Sun and was a monumental moment for solar science.

According to NASA, the Parker Solar Probe is designed to swoop within about 4 million miles (6.5 million kilometres) of the Sun’s surface to trace the flow of energy for studying the heating of the solar corona and to explore what accelerates the solar wind. In June 2023, the Parker Solar Probe plunged into the Sun’s atmosphere to capture the granular details of how its solar wind is made.

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe zoomed past Venus on August 21, 2023, using the planet’s gravity to aim toward a record-setting series of flights around the Sun that start next month.

On September 27, 2023, it will travel at a speed of 394,742 miles per hour as it comes to 4.5 million miles from the surface of the Sun. The nearest Parker will get to our star comes in December 2024, when it will reach just 3.8 million while travelling at 430,000 miles per hour.

Solar Orbiter

Launched on February 9, 2020, Solar Orbiter is a joint mission between the ESA (the European Space Agency) and NASA to collect data that will help answer a central question of heliophysics: How does the Sun create and control the constantly changing space environment throughout the solar system? According to NASA, the Sun creates a heliosphere — a giant bubble of charged particles and magnetic fields blown outward by the Sun that stretches more than twice the distance to Pluto at the nearest edge, enveloping every planet in our solar system. To understand this, it is travelling as close as 26 million miles from the Sun, inside the orbit of Mercury to measure the magnetic fields, waves, energetic particles and plasma escaping the Sun.

During December 17-19, 2021, one of the instruments aboard the spacecraft showed Comet Leonard streaking diagonally across the field of view with the Milly Way in the background. The Solar Orbiter’s remote sensing instruments may also be able to pinpoint the origin of any event on the solar surface. On October 27, 2022, it had experienced its second close encounter with the Sun. The Sun launches a solar wind of particles that streams out through the Solar System. It originates in the corona but the precise mechanism by which this happens is not understood. Investigating this phenomenon is one of the Solar Orbiter’s main scientific objectives.

SOHO

The Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO), launched in 1995, is stationed 1.5 million km away from the Earth where it constantly watches the Sun, returning spectacular pictures and data of the storms that rage across its surface. SOHO’s studies range from the Sun’s hot interior through its visible surface and stormy atmosphere and out to distant regions where the wind from the Sun battles with a breeze of atoms coming from among the stars.

The SOHO mission is a joint ESA/NASA project. It was meant to operate until 1998 but because of its success, its life was prolonged several times. It celebrates its 25th launch anniversary in 2020 and the mission is ongoing. The SOHO observatory has overturned the 14 years of thinking about the strange Sun-skirting ‘rock comet’ known as Phaethon that could reopen the mystery of how the Germind meteor shower was born. Observations recorded from SOHO in May 2022 have shown that contrary to 14 years of earlier thought, the emission of sodium atoms is likely to be responsible for this activity.

ACE

NASA’s Advanced Composition Explorer (ACE) was launched in 1997 and began its operations in 1998. It collects, and analyses particles of solar, interplanetary, interstellar and galactic origins. The data contributes to our understanding of the Sun, its interaction with Earth and the evolution of the solar system. ACE continues to provide space weather reports and warnings of geomagnetic storms that can disrupt communications on Earth and harm astronauts in space. The spacecraft has operated far beyond its expected lifetime.

As of 2015, it continued to provide near-real-time 24x7 coverage of solar wind parameters and to measure solar energetic particle intensities. With the exception of the SEPICA instrument (data from which was no longer received after Feb. 4, 2005), all instruments on ACE remained operational as of mid-2017, and the propellant on the spacecraft could theoretically allow the mission to continue until about 2024.

The prime objective of ACE was to determine and compare the elemental and isotopic composition of several distinct samples of matter, including the solar corona, the interplanetary medium, the local interstellar medium, and galactic matter.

IRIS

The Interface Region Imaging Spectrograph observes how the solar material moves, gathers energy and heats up as it travels through a little-understood region in the Sun’s lower atmosphere. Iris is a key part of NASA’s Sun-watching fleet that tracks how material and energy move through this region to help us understand the dynamics of the Sun. The primary goal of Iris was to understand how heat and energy move through the lower levels of the solar atmosphere.

Understanding the interface between the photosphere and corona remains a fundamental challenge in solar and heliospheric science. The Iris mission opens a window of discovery into this crucial region by tracing the flow of energy and plasma through the chromosphere and transition region into the corona using spectrometry and imaging. Iris is designed to provide significant new information to increase our understanding of energy transport into the corona and solar wind and provide an archetype for all stellar atmospheres. In 2019, scientists discovered with the help of Iris tadpole-shaped jets coming out of regions with intense magnetic fields on the Sun. Unlike those living on Earth, these “tadpoles” — formally called pseudo-shocks — are made entirely of plasma, the electrically conducting material made of charged particles that account for an estimated 99 percent of the observable universe. The discovery adds a new clue to one of the longest-standing mysteries in astrophysics.

WIND

Launched in 1994, Wind is one of the most successful and longest-running space observatories. Orbiting at a special location between Earth and the Sun, Wind measures the properties of the electrically charged particles known as the solar wind. After several orbits through the magnetosphere, the Wind was placed around the L1 Lagrange point in early 2004 to observe the unperturbed solar wind. It was later inserted into a halo orbit about L1 in 2020. The primary science objectives of the WIND mission are to provide complete plasma, energetic particle and magnetic field for magnetospheric and ionospheric studies.

Because of these detectors and Wind’s stable orbit at L1, the spacecraft continues to provide essential data on the solar wind and will keep doing so for the next few decades.

HINODE

Hinode (Solar-B) is a Japan-led mission launched in 2006 with ESA participation to study the mechanisms that power the solar atmosphere and look for the causes of violent solar eruptions. It carries a suite of three scientific instruments — an optical telescope, an X-ray telescope and an extreme ultraviolet imaging spectrometer. Hinode explores the magnetic field of the Sun in order to improve understanding of what powers the solar atmosphere and drives solar eruptions.

Hinode’s Solar Optical Telescope is the first space-borne instrument to measure the strength and direction of the Sun’s magnetic field on the Sun’s surface, the photosphere. By studying the Sun’s magnetic field, Hinode will make significant contributions to our understanding of the complex interactions between the Sun and the space environment around the Earth. On October 25, the Hinode satellite used its X-ray Telescope to capture three passages of the Moon eclipsing the Sun. While Hinode was able to observe an annular solar eclipse from orbit, only a partial solar eclipse was visible from the ground in Asia, Africa and Europe. Annular eclipses are nearly total with a bright ring of the Sun appearing around the outer edge of the Moon.

STEREO

Launched in October 2006, the Solar Terrestrial Relations Observatory or STEREO has provided scientists with a unique and revolutionary view of the Sun-Earth system. Composed of two nearly identical observatories — one ahead of Earth in its orbit, the other trailing behind — STEREO has traced the flow of energy and matter from the Sun to Earth.

STEREO has revealed the 3D structure of coronal mass ejections, and violent eruptions of matter from the Sun that can disrupt satellites and power grids and help us understand why they happen. It is a key addition to the fleet of space weather detection satellites by providing more accurate alerts for the arrival time of Earth-directed solar ejections with its unique side-viewing perspective. Coronal mass ejections (CMEs) are powerful eruptions that can blow up to 10 billion tons of Sun’s atmosphere into the interplanetary space. STEREO’s unique stereoscopic image of CMEs will enable scientists to determine their fundamental nature and origin.