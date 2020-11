Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Thursday that the government will provide Rs 900 crore for research and development activities related to COVID-19 vaccine to The Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science & Technology.

1️⃣2️⃣ ₹ 900 crore is being provided to @DBTIndia for research activities related to #COVID19 vaccine development This does not include cost of vaccine or logistics for vaccine distribution (whatever is required for that will be provided) - @nsitharaman#AatmaNirbharBharat 3.0 pic.twitter.com/tKuD4h6VIq — PIB in Maharashtra 🇮🇳 (@PIBMumbai) November 12, 2020

Excitement over the news of potentially effective vaccines for COVID-19 has been tempered by concerns over the logistical challenges of ensuring access to billions of people. Meanwhile, caseloads are rising, leading governments to re-instate restrictions on business and other activities to battle the pandemic.

Russia recently has claimed that its Sputnik V vaccine is 92 percent effective at protecting people from COVID-19 according to interim trial results, the country's sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday, as Moscow rushed to keep pace with Western drugmakers in the race for a shot.

Russia's results are only the second from a late-stage human trial, following on swiftly from data released on Monday by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech, which said their shot was also more than 90 percent effective.