A solar storm is about to hit Earth and it may lead to global outages, disruptions: All you need to know

The NASA has warned of a solar storm that will hit the Earth today. The solar flare can cause a geomagnetic storm, which can lead to consequences such as interference with radio, GPS signals and some signal outages on the night side of our planet.

Scientist Tamitha Skov shared this forecast on Saturday through Twitter.

Direct Hit! A snake-like filament launched as a big #solarstorm while in the Earth-strike zone. NASA predicts impact early July 19. Strong #aurora shows possible with this one, deep into mid-latitudes. Amateur #radio & #GPS users expect signal disruptions on Earth's nightside. pic.twitter.com/7FHgS63xiU — Dr. Tamitha Skov (@TamithaSkov) July 16, 2022 The last solar flare, which was a long-duration outburst, occurred on June 13, 2022. The event blasted high-energy radiation into the space for about three hours. Two solar spacecraft captured the show on video and the same was shared by scientist Tamitha Skov on Twitter.

The long snake-like filament cartwheeled its way off the #Sun in a stunning ballet. The magnetic orientation of this Earth-directed #solarstorm is going to tough to predict. G2-level (possibly G3) conditions may occur if the magnetic field of this storm is oriented southward! pic.twitter.com/SNAZGMmqzi — Dr. Tamitha Skov (@TamithaSkov) July 16, 2022

NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) observed the dramatic event and recorded it in multiple wavelengths.

What is a solar flare?

A solar flare is a burst of radiation erupting from the Sun. It generally comes from the magnetic energy created by a sunspot, or from the unexpected acceleration of protons and electrons along the Sun's surface.

During solar flare eruptions, intense bursts of energy and radiation are emitted by the Sun and these eruptions can last up to several hours. Everything including solar, gamma, and electromagnetic radiation is then released into the space. These radiations are harmful for all living beings.

The strength of solar flares is classified into A, B, C, M and X categories, where A is the least powerful and X is the most powerful.

How will it impact the Earth?

Solar flares can release a lot of heat and energy which can often cause geomagnetic storms on planet Earth. This may affect satellites' transmissions as well as communication.

The recent solar flare registered as an M3.4 which is a medium class of solar outburst. However, it was strong enough to cause temporary radio blackouts in the Asia-Pacific region of the Earth.

The interference in the propagation of radio waves occurs when the radiation has enough energy to heat and distort the ionosphere (part of earth’s atmosphere). In the worst case scenario, a massive solar storm may occur causing blackout in the entire communications network. However, it is highly unlikely to happen.

Origins of the solar flare

The recent solar flare phenomenon is part of a solar cycle that began at the end of 2019. These solar storms are common and one of the most intense solar storms on record is the ‘Carrington Storm’ of 1859 which was named after the astronomer Richard Carrington, who witnessed the event.

As per the National Geographic Institute, the frequency of geomagnetic storms “is related to the periods of solar activity”, whose average cycle is about 11 years.