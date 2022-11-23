English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homescience News

18 significant earthquakes in November 2022; should we be worried?

18 significant earthquakes in November 2022; should we be worried?

18 significant earthquakes in November 2022; should we be worried?
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Nov 23, 2022 4:07 PM IST (Published)

Looking at data from the United States Geological Survey’s Earthquake Hazards Program, it can be seen that in November 2021 there were 12 ‘significant’ earthquakes reported.

Over the past 24 hours, Maharashtra’s Nashik, Turkey’s Duzce province, the coast of Baja California in Mexico, and Malango in the Solomon Islands reported earthquakes. Over the past week, more earthquakes were reported including two major ones in Indonesia, one in Greece that resulted in a tsunami scare, along with others in different parts of the world.

Recommended Articles

View All
Why are private banks going old school and opening more branches?

Why are private banks going old school and opening more branches?

IST3 Min(s) Read

Elon Musk takes on critics but the FIFA World Cup deadline is still afar

Elon Musk takes on critics but the FIFA World Cup deadline is still afar

IST3 Min(s) Read

A new database for mining drugs can help fresh pandemic onslaughts

A new database for mining drugs can help fresh pandemic onslaughts

IST3 Min(s) Read

Exclusive | Pilot, cabin crew shortage hits Air India amid international expansion

Exclusive | Pilot, cabin crew shortage hits Air India amid international expansion

IST2 Min(s) Read


As a result of these earthquakes, hundreds have been killed and thousands injured. Many would be wondering whether the frequency of earthquakes has been increasing in recent months.
The data from the United States Geological Survey’s Earthquake Hazards Program showed that there were 12 ‘significant’ earthquakes in November 2021. The survey designates ‘significant’ earthquakes as those “determined by a combination of magnitude, number of Did You Feel It responses, and PAGER alert level.”
ALSO READ:
Earthquake of magnitude 6.6 strikes Nepal, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR
Comparing this data with the number of significant earthquakes in November 2022 so far, 18 significant earthquakes have been recorded so far including the Duzce and Indonesian earthquakes. This list, however, doesn’t include the many minor or mild earthquakes including the latest earthquakes in Nashik, Mexico or the recent earthquakes in Nepal and Northwest India.
With the increasing number of earthquakes, is there any cause for concern?
For the most part, no. While there can be variance in the frequency, strength and location of earthquakes a year to year, when seen over a longer period of time there are little to no changes in the frequency, location or strength of earthquakes.
ALSO READ: Earthquake of magnitude 6 strikes Western Turkey region, 50 injured
Earthquakes happen due to energy being released due to the collision of tectonic plates. As these tectonic plates interact with each other over boundaries known as fault lines, earthquakes around these fault lines are more common. These areas are known as seismic zones. Some of the most active seismic zones include the Northern Himalayas, almost the entire west coast of North and South America, areas around Japan, Indonesia, Greece and Turkey, and areas of Central Asia around Afghanistan, Iran, and Turkmenistan among others.
 
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

EarthquakeGreeceIndonesia earthquakeTurkeyUnited States Geological Survey

Next Article

Revenue department to further simplify capital gains tax provisions: Sources

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng