14 asteroids will fly past Earth in three days, check details

As many as 14 asteroids are on their way toward Earth between September 27 and 29. However, there is nothing to panic about as none of them is directly lined up with the Earth’s orbit, according to reports.

Here is the list of 14 asteroids approaching Earth in these three days.

September 27

Asteroid 2022 SR4: This is expected to be approximately 18 to 41 metres in diameter and will fly past Earth at a speed of 39,600 kmph or 11km per second at a distance of 3.03 million kilometres.

Asteroid 2022 SY2: This asteroid was spotted on September 19. Approximately 34 m to 77 m in size, the 2022 SY2 is currently 7.31 million kilometres away from the Earth. It will fly past the planet at a distance of 7.21 million kilometres at a speed of 46,800 kmph.

Asteroid 2022 SE2: This asteroid belongs to the Amor group of Near Earth Objects. It is approximated to be between 30m to 66m in size and at a distance of 9.88 million kilometres from Earth. It will fly past the Earth at a speed of 46,800 kmph.

September 28

Asteroid 2022 ST3: This Apollo group Near Earth Object (NEO) is of 24m to 53m in size and will fly past Earth from a distance of 6.89 million km at a speed of 64,800 kmph.

Asteroid 2022 SD4: This NEO belonging to the Apollo group is currently located at a distance of 4.16 million km from Earth and will fly past the planet at a distance of 4.14 million km. It is approximately between 14m to 31m in size.

Asteroid 2022 SP4: This asteroid has an estimated diameter between 39m to 87m. It is expected to fly past the Earth at a distance of 5.97 million km at a speed of 46,800 kmph.

Asteroid 2022 SO4: This non-hazardous NEO is expected to be between 20m and 45m in size. It will move past Earth at a speed of 39,600 kmph at a distance of 5.22 million kilometres.

Asteroid 2022 SP1: This NEO of the Amor group is estimated to be between 15m and 33m in size. It will move past the Earth at a distance of 7.29 kilometres while travelling at a speed of 18,000 kmph.

September 29

Asteroid 406213 (2007 AB2): Estimated to be between 227m and 508m in size, this asteroid is expected to fly past the Earth at a distance of 8.35 million kilometres at a speed of 36,000 kmph. Due to its massive size and proximity to Earth, this asteroid has been classified as a 'Potential hazard'.

Asteroid 2022 RC5: Asteroid 2022 RC5 is estimated to be between 66m to 149m in size. It is expected to fly past the planet at a distance of 8.58 million kilometres with a speed of 57,600 kmph.

Asteroid 2022 ST7: Estimated to be around 22m to 50m in size, Asteroid 2022 ST7 will fly past the Earth from a distance of 4.14 million kilometres at a speed of 18,000 kmph.

Asteroid 2022 SZ: Asteroid 2022 SZ is expected to be between 14m and 31m in size and fly past the Earth from a distance of 5.24 million kilometres at a speed of 25200 kmph.

Asteroid 2022 SR1: Estimated to be between 18m and 41m in size, this asteroid is non-hazardous and will fly past Earth from a distance of 4.64 million kilometres.

Asteroid 2016 HF2: This asteroid belongs to the Aten group of NEOs. It is estimated to be 16m to 36m wide. The asteroid will fly at a speed of 21,600 kmph from a distance of 7.34 million kilometres away from the Earth.

Meanwhile, NASA’s spacecraft DART, or the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, successfully completed a planned collision with asteroid Dimorphos on September 27 to alter its orbit.