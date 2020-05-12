  • SENSEX
New Zealand sticks with support for Taiwan at WHO despite Chinese rebuke

Updated : May 12, 2020 11:24 AM IST

Taiwan is excluded from the WHO due to the objections of China, which views the island as one of its provinces.
Senior ministers in New Zealand last week said Taiwan should be allowed to join the WHO as an observer given its success in limiting the spread of the novel coronavirus.
