Reuters Closest black hole to Earth has two partners in surprising celestial marriage Updated : May 07, 2020 05:40 PM IST The black hole, at least 4.2 times the mass of the sun, is gravitationally bound to two stars in a so-called triple system roughly 1,000 light years from Earth. This black hole, detected using an observatory in Chile, is minding its manners and has not shredded its two partners First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365