Zomato's 'Ghar Ka Khana' tweet triggers hilarious trend

Zomato, the home-grown restaurant search and delivery platform, has triggered a viral trend on social media with its tweet - "Guys, kabhi kabhi ghar ka khana bhi kha lena chahiye" (Guys, sometimes you should eat home-cooked food too).

The July 3 tweet by Zomato India has been liked by over 19,000 users and re-tweeted nearly 4,000 times. Even Zomato's head Deepinder Goyal took to the micro-blogging site to appreciate it.

Copying the tweet, several companies started recommending people to do the opposite of what their services stand for.

The official account of YouTube India tweeted: "Guys, kabhi kabhi raat ke 3 baje phone side pe rakh ke so jaana chahiye."

Amazon Prime wrote: "Guys, kabhi kabhi cable pe bhi kuch dekh lena chahiye."

Behrouz Biryani tweeted: "Behrouz mulk ke wasiyo, kabhi Dal Chawal bhi kha lena chahiye."

Travel and hotel booking website Ixigo tweeted: "Guys, kabhi kabhi ghar par bhi baithna chahiye."

TVF (The Viral Fever), a popular YouTube channel, tweeted: "Guys, kabhi kabhi ghar pe TV bhi dekh lena chahiye."

"Guys, kabhi kabhi "VEG DINNER" bhi kar liya karo", PUBG Mobile India wrote.