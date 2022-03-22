Zomato Instant a win-win proposition for customers, says Elara Securities

In a blog post, Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal on Monday announced a foray into quick food delivery with Zomato Instant. The online food delivery platform on Monday said it will deliver food in record 10 minutes, starting with Gurugram next month.

Zomato has announced its foray into quick food delivery with the launch of a 10-minute delivery offering- Zomato Instant. The online food delivery platform on Monday said it will deliver food in record 10 minutes, starting with Gurugram next month.

In a blog post, company founder Deepinder Goyal said on Monday that the company is not putting any pressure on its delivery partners to deliver food faster but will achieve the target by relying on a dense finishing stations' network, which is located in close proximity to high-demand customer neighbourhoods. Now the question is; is it good strategy or darts chasing growth wherever they find it?

The stock has fallen 52 percent from its listing peak and is hovering just above its issue price of Rs. 76 and their operating losses have expanded, average order values have declined and the cost of incremental business has increased.

Read Here:

Karan Taurani of Elara Securities said, “What this will kind of do, in terms of immediate impact is, it will kind of raise the number of orders, because if you look at Zomato its current delivery time on average is about 30 minutes for one order. If they were to reduce this number, to even 20 minutes or 30 minutes, something of that sort of the number of orders will probably go up and that will probably lead to some kind of efficiency.”

He added, “This is a very good thing for the customer. It is a win-win for the customer, because customer experience sees a very sharp improvement in terms of the product being delivered. Another positive of this is that it will also augur very well for you certain types of food, which have not been delivery friendly in the past or something like a french fries, burgers, which actually become soggy.”

Also Read | Zomato vs Jubilant Food: Market guru Deven Choksey shares his views and preference

Talking about concerns on delivery Taurani said, “Zomato has announced a much sharper reduction, there are constraints in terms of how this will be achieved. But even if 20-30 percent of your orders are delivered in that gap of 10 to 15 minutes I think overall it's a very good thing in terms of driving efficiency, but nonetheless, there are multiple concerns in terms of how this is going to go through.”

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.

Catch all the stock market live updates here.