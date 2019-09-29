You can buy Apple iPhone XR for Rs 29,999 during Amazon Great India Festival sale

Apple iPhone XR that was launched for Rs 76,900 (64GB storage model) in 2018 is now available for Rs 42,999 during the five-day Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale that began on Sunday.

However, there are extra saving offers that will bring down the cost of this iPhone to a lower price.

For example, if you trade an old iPhone 8 (64GB) for iPhone XR, you get an additional Rs 12,000 off, meaning iPhone XR will cost you Rs 30,999.

If you have an iPhone 8 Plus (64GB) for exchange, you can get iPhone XR for just Rs 29,999, a Rs 13,000 off on the current festive offer of Rs 42,999 on Amazon.in.

If you use iPhone 6 Plus (64 GB), you get Rs 5,200 as exchange off and the iPhone XR will cost you Rs 37,799.

However, your new phone delivery will be rejected if used phone is not in working condition, has scratches/cracks on screen or has dents on the body, Amazon's policy said.

There are other extra offers too, like "no cost EMI" on select cards for orders above Rs 3,000 and up to Rs 2,000 discount on select credit cards and SBI debit cards.

Riding on heavy promotional offers especially on iPhone XR, Apple regained top position in the premium smartphone segment in India in the second quarter (Q2) this year.