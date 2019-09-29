#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
You can buy Apple iPhone XR for Rs 29,999 during Amazon Great India Festival sale

Updated : September 29, 2019 01:26 PM IST

Apple iPhone XR that was launched for Rs 76,900 (64GB storage model) in 2018 is now available for Rs 42,999 during the five-day Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale that began on Sunday.
However, there are extra saving offers that will bring down the cost of this iPhone to a lower price.
Riding on heavy promotional offers especially on iPhone XR, Apple regained top position in the premium smartphone segment in India in the second quarter (Q2) this year.
