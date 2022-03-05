Women’s Day offer: Here's how you can get Apple iPhone 13 for Rs 57,900 at Vijay Sales

Leading electronics retailer Vijay Sales has announced several offers to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8. Apple fans can enjoy discounted prices of several products like the latest iPhone 13, MacBooks, AirPods, AirPods Pro, iPads, Apple Watches and more. On top of the discounted prices, customers can also enjoy additional discounts in the form of cashback offers for the customers of ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and SBI.

The iPhone 13, Apple’s latest flagship smartphone, has been priced at Rs 71,900 against an MRP of Rs 79,900. ICICI Bank debit and credit cards, Kotak and SBI Bank credit card users can get a flat cashback of Rs 6,000 for both website and store purchases. Customers of Kotak debit cards can also get the cashback offer when making purchases at the store . Vijay Sales is also offering an exchange offer on all older devices and if the minimum exchange value of the older device is higher than Rs. 5,000, then Vijay Sales will add another Rs 3,000 for the exchange offer.

All this makes for a total of Rs 14,000 discount and brings down the price of iPhone 13 to just Rs. 57,900.

Older models of the iPhone lineup, like iPhone 12 and iPhone 11, along with all the iPhone 13 variants, are also available at a discount. The sale is live. Here are all the offers.