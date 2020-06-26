Retail With Chinese-origin goods making up half of online sales, import logjam may weigh on e-tailers Updated : June 26, 2020 04:49 PM IST The restrictions on Chinese consignments at Indian ports over the past few days could have an impact on the Indian e-commerce industry if it continues longer. The industry sees over 50 percent of the total value of sales come from goods that are either manufactured in China or have components from China. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply