The onset of the coronavirus pandemic witnessed multiple stages of lockdown, propelling customers to go digital. With many consumers relying heavily on the online grocery markets, India’s e-grocery segment has become a new battleground for key players like BigBasket, Flipkart, Reliance JioMart, Swiggy and Amazon India.

According to a new report from consulting firm RedSeer, the size of the e-grocery market in India is expected to expand from $1.9 billion in 2019 to $3 billion by the year-end.

If the current trend continues, the market is set to reach an annual growth rate (CAGR) of 57 percent and the online grocery business by 2024 is expected to reach $18.2 billion. Currently, online sales contribute to a minuscule 0.3 percent of overall grocery sales in India and are now expected to increase it to 2.3 percent by 2024, the RedSeer report said.

With restrictions on delivery of non-essentials during lockdown, almost all food delivery and e-commerce firms pivoted to selling groceries. In a limited choice of options, customers resorted to digital platforms for home essentials and gross merchandise volume (GMV) for the online grocery segment rose by 73 percent, between January and June.