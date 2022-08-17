Vineet Agrawal, CEO of Wipro Consumer Care shared the company's plans in the packaged foods space and more in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major Wipro Consumer Care recently forayed into packaged foods, a decade after exiting the vegetable oils market. With the latest foray, Wipro Consumer will launch traditional Indian snacks and spices in the first phase and hopes to grow this into a Rs 500 crore business in 3-5 years.

“We would like to look at traditional snacks and we would like to look at south India... It will be things like murukku, banana chips, masala peanuts," he said.

The company has been looking for categories to expand and it believes that in the food segment, traditional snacks, as well as spices, are fairly large sections to grow.

While putting this into Agarwal specified that the toilet soap category in India stands at about Rs 21,000 crore and the traditional snacks category would be 3.5 times of that including the unorganized sector.

"The company doesn’t have a food brand name. “So it will be a new brand name altogether. We are still working on that,” he mentioned.

Traditional Indian snacks as well as spices both have strong local players, which the company can look at acquiring to jumpstart the business.

In terms of the timeline of the new brand and products hitting the markets, Agarwal believes, “If we go purely organically, starting from scratch, it will not take anything less than 9-12 months to launch our own product. However, if it is an acquisition, it will be faster.”

“If it is purely organic, I would say if we reach Rs 500 crore number in three-five years’ time, that should be reasonable but if it is the acquisition, it should be faster,” he added.

