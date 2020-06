One of the pioneers in the homeopathy space in the country, Willmar Schwabe India, has acquired Sanat Products including all its assets and people, to offer a diversified range of natural products in the country and worldwide.

Sanat Products is owned by Pradip Burman, part of fast-moving consumer goods major Dabur India's Burman family and grandson of the company’s founder SK Burman.

Sanat Products, engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical, nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals and herbal extracts, has three plants in Sikandrabad, Rohtak and Dindigul and is headquartered in New Delhi. After the acquisition, it will operate from the Schwabe India headquarters, Noida.

The acquisition of Sanat Products that has a formidable presence in nutraceuticals and export of Phyto APIs to many countries of Europe and America, perfectly blends in with Willmar Schwabe India’s future agenda of becoming a strong player in natural OTC medicines in India.

Commenting on the acquisition, Ashish Kumar, Managing Director, Willmar Schwabe India stated, "Sanat products are the perfect addition to the homeopathic portfolio of Schwabe India and the acquisition would allow us venturing into the OTC distribution in order to reach out to a wider range of consumers. With this acquisition along with various other strategic developments, we strive to give niche and diversified products as well as services to all our customers in India and worldwide. We are also investing significantly into new technology, and especially on the equipment for all the plants of Sanat Products Limited to make them world-class."

"The growing interest in the natural health and lifestyle in India as well as globally, encourages us to further strengthen our focus on natural healthcare products which are set to transform people’s lifestyle for a better future. In India, our aim is to be the leading supplier in the homeopathy market along with making a huge investment in resources to create future natural brands in the Indian OTC Market," he further added.

With this acquisition, Willmar Schwabe India would add the distribution network of 10,000 outlets in 30 cities and 9 states in the OTC segment, which augments well with the existing distribution network across India. The intention is to reach up to 50,000 outlets in the next 3 – 4 years and then further strengthen that in due course of time to reach 100,000 stores.

Olaf Schwabe, CEO of Schwabe Group and member of the fifth generation of the Schwabe family commented, "This acquisition shows our strong commitment to the Indian market and we will continue to invest in India to grow further as it is one of our important markets to focus on for future growth."

"We are looking for more similar strategic tie-ups in the future and intend to become a force to reckon with in the natural product segment in the coming 5-10 years in India," he further added.

Willmar Schwabe India has more than 1000 employees, the 2nd highest number in the world in the Schwabe group of companies. The company claims it is poised to grow in double digits in the next 5-10 years.

Pradip Burman, chairman of SPL, which has famous brands like Sunova Bioslim, Sunova Spirulina, Sunova Curcumin, and Uplat, said, "With the strength of DWSI, worldwide, the immense potential of the nutraceutical OTC products of SPL can be realised. The knowledge base of SPL in extracts of medicinal plants, from the Indian traditional medicine, can also be validated for the world market."