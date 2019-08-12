Why Retail stands out as a verticle for Reliance

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) hosted its 42nd annual general meeting on Monday. The announcements were primarily focused on Jio but company chairman Mukesh Ambani did sound bullish about the conglomerate's retail verticle.

Mukesh Ambani said that Reliance Retail, if listed, would be in the â€˜top-10 companiesâ€™ of India. He also added that Reliance Retail is larger than all the retailers put together. A closer look at the company's numbers show why so.

In terms of share price growth, RIL surged 45.37 percent in 2 years, 125.50 percent in 3 years and 132.68 percent in last 10 years. The outstanding growth is primarily a reflection of robust performance from its retail and petrochemical segments and fresh entry into the telecom segment. Continued growth in the major segments like retail, telecom and petrochemicals will lead to higher value creation for investors.

Reliance's refining division contributes 51.15 percent to sales followed by Petrochemicals division that contributes 22.34 percent to sales and Retail segment that contributes 16.95 percent to sales, as of March 19 quarter.

Established in 2006, Reliance Retail stands at the 3rd position in terms of contribution to sales, it remains the best segment performer amongst all six RIL business divisions. Reliance Retail manages 11 brands under its broader umbrella and operates about 10,644 retail stores in over 6,700 cities covering 23 million sq ft area and 516 petro retail outlets, as on June 30, 2019. In Q1FY20 alone, it opened 265 stores.

While comparing RIL's segmental business revenues, it was seen that Reliance Retail maintained a stronger revenue growth as compared to others. In the June quarter this fiscal, Reliance Retail saw a jump of 47.5 percent in its revenues to Rs 38,196 crore as against Rs 25,890 crore made during the corresponding quarter last year.

While, oil & gas slipped in terms of revenue, digital services (Jio) saw a jump of 54.5 percent in revenue growth during quarter ended June 30, 2019.

The business has achieved a revenue CAGR of 55 percent and EBITDA CAGR of 76 percent over the last five years. Reliance Retail has formed several long-term strategic partnerships which adds significant value to its offerings across all consumption baskets.

Recently, the company has signed international brands like American jewellery brand Tiffany and Co. Apart from that, Reliance Brands also sells luxury labels like Ermenegildo Zegna, Brooks Brothers and Bally in India.

According to Reliance Retail's website, it has a portfolio of more than 40 international brands which are mostly on the luxury end. Given the addition of ever-increasing international brands, Reliance Retail will further see a surge of increased profits added to its companyâ€™s books next quarter.