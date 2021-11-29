Why no arrests like in Aryan Khan case: CAIT targets Amazon over marijuana racket  

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), on November 28, demanded strict action against e-commerce giant Amazon after Madhya Pradesh police busted an alleged racket of selling marijuana as sweeteners through the platform.

Earlier this month, a case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against the executive directors of Amazon India for the alleged racket of smuggling 720 kg of marijuana in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district.

Drawing a comparison with the Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan drugs case, CAIT secretary general Praveen Khandelwal accused the authorities of discriminatory treatment and demanded the immediate arrest of Amazon’s executive directors.

Linking the marijuana smuggling case with the much-hyped Aryan Khan drugs case, Khandelwal questioned the action of the Madhya Pradesh Police for not arresting Amazon officials despite naming them in the FIR. He also pointed out that while Aryan Khan was arrested only on the basis of WhatsApp chat the Amazon officials have not been arrested yet, in a tweet tagging Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"In drug case #AryanKhan was arrested only on WhatsApp chat but what is the reason that Madhya Pradesh police named Amazon officials in the case of cannabis sale #FIR but not arrested yet? Home Minister Mr. @AmitShah should take action in this matter," Khandelwal tweeted.

Last week, the apex traders’ body in the country alleged in a press statement that this is not the first time the e-commerce platform has allowed trading of banned substances like drugs and marijuana. The traders’ body alleged that the chemicals used to make the IEDs used in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, which resulted in death of 40 CRPF personnel, were procured through Amazon.