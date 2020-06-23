  • SENSEX
Why FMCG major CavinKare asked its employees to work from home "permanently"

Updated : June 23, 2020 07:33 PM IST

Nearly 40,000 square feet of prime office space owned by the company on Chennai's up-market Cenotaph Road is up for rent.
The last three months, Ranganathan claims, saw CavinKare halve the time taken for product launches as launch timelines have been "crushed".
Why FMCG major CavinKare asked its employees to work from home

