Business Why FMCG major CavinKare asked its employees to work from home "permanently" Updated : June 23, 2020 07:33 PM IST Nearly 40,000 square feet of prime office space owned by the company on Chennai's up-market Cenotaph Road is up for rent. The last three months, Ranganathan claims, saw CavinKare halve the time taken for product launches as launch timelines have been "crushed".