#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Retail
Legal

What we know (and don't) about Juul, teen vaping and illness

Updated : September 26, 2019 11:16 AM IST

JUUL, that controls about 70 percent of the market, announced Wednesday that it will no longer run TV, print or digital advertisements for its e-cigarettes.
Juul, which rose to the top through viral marketing that promoted nicotine pods with dessert and fruit flavours, also said it's replacing its CEO and promised not to lobby against a proposed US ban on flavors.
Health officials have said vaping may be a less-deadly alternative for adult smokers who are trying to quit cigarettes, but they're worried about kids using the devices.
What we know (and don't) about Juul, teen vaping and illness
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Sensex, Nifty rise 1% as Donald Trump hints at trade deal with China; banks, auto stocks gain

Sensex, Nifty rise 1% as Donald Trump hints at trade deal with China; banks, auto stocks gain

The 5 biggest retirement mistakes, and 1 defense

The 5 biggest retirement mistakes, and 1 defense

Oil falls about 1% on surprise US crude build, Saudi crude output

Oil falls about 1% on surprise US crude build, Saudi crude output

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV