Retail Walmart says India's lockdown hits international sales, Flipkart GMV now more than pre-COVID Updated : August 18, 2020 09:20 PM IST Walmart International net sales for Q2 decreased by 6.8 percent due to change in currency rates, which would otherwise be a jump of 1.6 percent YoY. However, Walmart said the volume on Flipkart post the lockdown has been huge. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply