Retail
Walmart resumes talks with Tatas to form retail JV, says report
Updated : August 21, 2019 08:29 AM IST
Walmart executives have held meetings with top executives of Tata Sons to forge an alliance, the report said.
The news comes days after Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man and Reliance Industries' chairman, announced strong interest in the retail business.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more