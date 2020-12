Retail giant Walmart is preparing for Flipkart's initial public offering in the US, reported Livemint, citing two people directly aware of the development.

The report said that Walmart has hired Goldman Sachs to assist with the sale of around 25 percent stake in Flipkart to raise around $ 10 billion.

"Work on the IPO (initial public offering) is in full swing and the advent of the pandemic has only hastened the process, given the spectacular surge in demand on e-commerce platforms," one of the sources was quoted as saying in the report.