Retail
Walmart India sales jump amid coronavirus panic buying
Updated : March 18, 2020 10:42 PM IST
The company, which operates in B2B (business-to-business) segment here, is in touch with its supplier partners to ensure adequate stocking at its 'Best Price' stores.
The company is also working towards identifying future bottlenecks, if they arise, to ensure that the supply chains remain intact.
Walmart has also implemented comprehensive measures for the safety and hygiene of its staff as precautions against COVID-19 (coronavirus), the statement said.