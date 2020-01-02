Business
Walmart India elevates Sameer Aggarwal to deputy CEO
Updated : January 02, 2020 07:29 PM IST
Aggarwal, who was the chief business officer at Walmart India, had earlier worked with KFC Thailand and Sainsbury in Europe
There is a buzz in the company that Aggarwal may take over from current CEO, Krish Iyer, within this year
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more