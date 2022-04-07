Video: Sudarshan News lands in controversy for heckling Haldiram's staff over 'Urdu' packaging

Sudarshan News again landed itself in a controversy on Wednesday after one of its TV reporters was seen heckling a Haldiram's store manger at an outlet over the use of “Urdu” on one of its products. The video of this confrontation has gone viral across social media platforms.

The TV reporter in the video is seen holding a packet of snacks while she questions its Arabic packaging, alleging the company is trying to “hide something” and insinuating that the product may be containing “animal or beef oil”.

Questioning the company's intentions of printing information in "Urdu", she accused the company of "betraying Hindus who fast during Navratri" as it was a “Navratri special” mixture called ‘Falahari’ . A cop is also seen in the video witnessing the confrontation and intervening at a later stage.

"You can do whatever ma'am, Haldiram's will not entertain such tantrums," the store manager said, refusing to entertain her questions. Stating that the packet contains information in English as well, the manager questioned the reporter's intentions of barging into the store.

“If you want to have this, please have it; if you don't want to have this, please keep it here and just go from my outlet,” the staff told the reporter.

The episode drew widespread condemnation from Twitterati, hailing the manager for standing against “bigotry” and “hate against minorities”.