VG Siddhartha missing: Here are the top executives and board members of Coffee Day Enterprises

V G Siddhartha, the founder of India's largest coffee chain Cafe Coffee Day, reportedly went missing since last evening after leaving his car near a bridge across the river Nethravathi near Mangalore, about 375 KMs from Bengaluru. In a letter to the board of directors of Coffee Day Enterprises, Siddhartha said he failed to create the right profitable business model despite making best efforts. "I fought for a long time but today I gave up as I could not take any more pressure," said Siddhartha in the letter. Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises hit a 20 percent lower circuit today on the stock markets.

Here is a brief profile of top management and board members of the Coffee Day.

Independent, non executive directors

Malavika Hegde, non-executive director and wife of Siddhartha

She holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from Bangalore University. She is in charge of the overall responsibilities of operating the hospitality business since 2008.

SV Ranganath, independent director

He is a former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Karnataka cadre. He retired as chief secretary, Government of Karnataka. As a civil servant, he worked in various capacities both in Government of India and Government of Karnataka. Previously, he was also the Chairman, Indian Coffee Board and Resident Director, Indian Investment Centre, Abu Dhabi. After the retirement, from 2014-2017, he was the non-executive chairperson of IFCI.

Albert Hieronimus, independent director

Hieronimus holds a diploma in mathematics and a doctorate in business and social sciences, both from the University of Cologne, Germany. He has been on the board of Mindtree Ltd for a span of 11 years and in 2003, he became the chairman of Motor Industries Co Ltd. He has over 30 years of experience in the Mannesmann and Bosch group companies.

Sanjay Omprakash Nayar, non-executive and nominee director

Sulakshana Raghavan, woman independent director

Top management

Ram Mohan is CFO of Coffee Day Enterprises. Mohan, a chartered accountant by profession, has been CFO since January 2015. He took over as the managing director of Sical Logistics Ltd in September 2011 and is its nonexecutive chairman since May 2015. He has been associated with the company since April 2007. Prior to joining us, he has held senior management positions at Madura Coats Ltd, Hindustan Motors Ltd and Caterpillar India Private Ltd. He has over 30 years of industrial experience in commercial, manufacturing and business operation segments.

Jayraj C. Hubli is a director, CFO and the CIO of Coffee Day Global Ltd (CGDL). He is a chartered accountant with nearly 30 years of experience. Prior to joining us, he was with Karnataka State Finance Corporation. He has been with us for over 20 years since his appointment to Sivan & Co. in November 1994 and subsequently his appointment to CDGL in July 2000.

Venu Madhav is a director and CEO of CDGL. He holds a masters degree in management studies from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani. Further, he has completed a programme in advanced management conducted by the Harvard Business School. He joined CDGL in September 1996 in the export division and contributed significantly to make it one of the largest exporters of coffee. Subsequently, he worked in corporate planning and FMCG divisions. He moved as Head of Operations for Café Network outlets in 2004 and was instrumental in setting up systems processes, people talent and growth levers for Café Coffee Day.

Sadananda Poojary is the company secretary and compliance officer of Coffee Day Enterprises since April 2014 and has been associated with the company since his appointment as the company secretary of CDGL in February 1997. He holds a bachelors degree in commerce from the Mangalore University.

Balachandar Natarajan is the group head for human resources since his appointment in January 2012. He holds a masters degree in arts (social work) from the University of Madras and a masters degree in science by research from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. Prior to joining us, he has been associated with organisations such as General Electric International Inc. and Wipro GE Healthcare.

Bidisha Nagaraj is the group president, marketing, for Coffee Day since her appointment in October 2014. She is a postgraduate in mass communication from Bangalore University. She is a marketing leader in consumer, retail and technology marketing. Bidisha has significant work experience spans across established organizations and brands such as Intel Technology India, Google India and Café Coffee Day.

D. Sankaranarayanan holds a bachelors degree in mining engineering from the Banaras Hindu University and a post graduate diploma in business management from Xavier Labour Relations Institute, Jamshedpur. He heads the vending division at CDGL. Prior to joining us, he worked with organizations like CMC, Wipro Infotech, ICI India and Coca-Cola India. He has been associated with the company since his appointment to in February 2002.

V Shankar is a director of Tanglin Developments. He holds a bachelors degree in arts (economics) from the Faculty of Arts, University of Madras. He has participated in an executive development programme on the valuation of companies conducted by the Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru. He has been associated with the company across financial and operational roles since his appointment to Sivan & Co. in November 1993.

Venkatesh M is a director of Coffee Day Hotels and Resorts. He holds a masters degree in arts (economics) from the University of Mysore. He has been associated with the company since his appointment to CDGL in December 1993.

Way2Wealth, a financial advisory and services firm

B G, Srinath, CFO, Way2Wealth. Srinath has over 17 years of experience and previously was a practicing Chartered Accountant.

Kush Desai, joint managing director, Sical Logistics. A Chartered Accountant, with over two decades of experience in multiple industries such as IT, FMCG and Financial Services. He joined Coffee Day Group in 2010 to build group’s foray in the infrastructure & logistics segment. Prior to this, he was Managing Director of SAP’s R & D entity in India.

Sumit R Kamath, Group CFO, Sical Logistics. Kamath has a Master of Management Studies from BITS, Pilani and a Fellowship in Management from IIM, Kolkata with specialisation in Finance. He has 24 years of experience in the field of private equity/venture capital after 8 years in project finance with ICICI.