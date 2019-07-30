#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Retail
Business

VG Siddhartha Missing: CCD founder cited these reasons for 'giving up' in recent letter to board

Updated : July 30, 2019 12:09 PM IST

In the letter dated July 27, Siddhartha said he failed as an entrepreneur after 37 years of a strong commitment to hardwork.
Siddhartha, the founder of India's largest coffee chain Cafe Coffee Day and who also owns Asia's single largest Coffee estate, is reportedly missing from last evening.
VG Siddhartha Missing: CCD founder cited these reasons for 'giving up' in recent letter to board
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Promoters increased or decreased their holdings by 10% in these 20 companies in Q1; do you own any?

Promoters increased or decreased their holdings by 10% in these 20 companies in Q1; do you own any?

Q2 will be better than Q1; see healthy growth this year, says Dr Reddy's

Q2 will be better than Q1; see healthy growth this year, says Dr Reddy's

Why BofAML upgraded Bharti Airtel despite intense competition, consolidation in telecom sector

Why BofAML upgraded Bharti Airtel despite intense competition, consolidation in telecom sector

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV