VG Siddhartha death: CCD could be put entirely on block, says report
Updated : July 31, 2019 10:27 AM IST
The Coffee Day Enterprise, co-founded by the late VG Siddhartha was in talks with cola major Coca-Cola and ITC for an operational partnership with the coffee chain, according to a purported letter written by Siddhartha.
The company has called a meeting of board members today to discuss the way forward after the tragic end of the Coffee King of India, who started with a single cafe in Bengaluru's Brigade Road in 1996.
