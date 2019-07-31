#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
VG Siddhartha death: CCD could be put entirely on block, says report

Updated : July 31, 2019 10:27 AM IST

The Coffee Day Enterprise, co-founded by the late VG Siddhartha was in talks with cola major Coca-Cola and ITC for an operational partnership with the coffee chain, according to a purported letter written by Siddhartha.
The company has called a meeting of board members today to discuss the way forward after the tragic end of the Coffee King of India, who started with a single cafe in Bengaluru's Brigade Road in 1996.
VG Siddhartha death: CCD could be put entirely on block, says report
