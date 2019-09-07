Retail

Varun Beverages raises Rs 899.99 crore via QIP

Updated : September 07, 2019 01:39 PM IST

PepsiCo India's bottling partner Varun Beverages on Saturday said it has raised Re 899.99 crore through qualified institutional placement (QIP).

The company said the QIP issue opened on September 3, 2019 and closed on September 6, 2019.